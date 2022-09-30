Bills Mafia group starts fundraising drive for Tua Tagovailoa's foundation

The fundraising comes less than 24 hours after the Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday night's game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia Babes group started encouraging fans to donate to Tua Tagovailoa's foundation, which supports kids in Miami.

The fundraising across Western New York comes less than 24 hours after the Miami Dolphins quarterback sustained neck and head injuries after being sacked in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Some people are donating $17.01, while others are donating whatever they can.

Tua's concussion may not involve the Bills, but Bills Mafia Babes president Kristen Kimmick says sometimes you just need to do something nice for another human being.

"At that point, when you see something like that, it's time to drop the game colors," Kimmick said. "We're fans of another human being that is out there for entertainment, and that's really the reason why we felt like we needed to do something here.

"Someone online said it perfectly. When Bills Mafia does that, it's almost like we're sending monetary prayers because it's really the way that we can get our condolences across, or the way that we're feeling."