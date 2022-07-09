Bills fans flying out to L.A. say it's about to be a 'Mafia takeover'

Bills fans will be seen and heard when the team takes on the Rams.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The question is are you ready? Buffalo Bills fans will tell you yes!

Wednesday morning a charter plane with nearly 200 Bills fans were all smiles as they headed to sunny California for the game on Thursday night.

The words "Mafia takeover" were used many.

Will Bradley, owner of Fans of Buffalo, said, "We have the best Bills roster, we've ever seen at least in my lifetime and everybody is pumped."

Booker Wells is no stranger to Bills games at home and away.

"I'm so excited to take that place over," Wells said. "I've got a daughter that lives out there too, so that's going to be really nice. I just had a knee replacement, I wasn't missing this."