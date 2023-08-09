Bills fans gear up for season opener

Whether you are buying Bills gear or planning a watch party on Monday night, the fans are ready.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The countdown is on to the Buffalo Bills' first official game of the season.

They're taking on the Jets on the road on August 11. That's not stopping Bills fans from making their plans to watch the game here in Western New York.

Anchor Bar of Amherst is hosting its first-ever Fan Fest for the Bills opening game. This is going to be a celebration of many things, including the kickoff from a new football season.

It will also be a celebration of first responders, and Buffalo Bills alumni. Organizers said this is a chance to relive our past, our future, and currently our present of the kick-off of our new NFL season.

"You've got an array of people that you can ask questions to. You can get good answers. From spectating with the former guys that played, but now I am both on teams. I played with the Jets and then I got here with the Bills. OK, so I am confused. I am walking around in a circle. Nah, that's not right. I got traded here and I am a Buffalo Bills fan and the Buffalo Bills fans are just tremendous," Lou Piccone, a Buffalo Bills alum, said.

Over in North Tonawanda, the Green House Events Center is also hosting its first Bills-related event.

They are hosting a Buffalo Mafia fall kickoff vendor show Sept. 8, 9, and 10. That will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is located at East Robinson Street in North Tonawanda.

"We are very happy with the turnout. I know it was going to be busy, but this is good. It's a good start to the Buffalo season," Joan Vanderheite, a helper for the vendor show said.

The Fan Fest event is located on Maple Road in Amherst. The festivities start at 5 p.m. The special 9/11 tribute starts at 6 p.m. The kickoff watch party starts at 8:20 p.m.