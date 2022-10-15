Bills Mafia plans parties in KC, on Chippewa for Sunday showdown

Bills Backers in Kansas City are holding a Water Buffalo Club meeting on Saturday night, when 4 new members will get their Buffalo hats.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As thousands of members of Bills Mafia get set for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, some are already getting the party started.

Bills Backers in Kansas City are holding a Water Buffalo Club meeting on Saturday night, when four new members will get their Buffalo hats. More than 400 fans are expected to show up.

The ceremony will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

On Sunday closer to home, the Bills Block Party on Chippewa will be back, with two 15-foot screens, a DJ during commercials, and a live halftime show. The downtown Buffalo events starts at 3 p.m., with kickoff at 4:25.