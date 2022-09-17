Bills Mafia Boat Parade revs up excitement for home opener Monday night

Boaters and onlookers were all decked out in red in blue, showing off their Bills Mafia spirit ahead of the home opener Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of boaters met at Canalside to cruise from Silo City to Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar to show their support for the Bills.

Boaters and onlookers were all decked out in red in blue, showing off their Bills Mafia spirit ahead of the home opener Monday night, a game that you can watch on Channel 2.

It was a fun and unique way to come together as a community.

"People want something to hang on to," boater Frank Guido said. "I think everybody's a Bills fan, everybody wants to be a part of something, be a part of the community. It seems like a great day, a great day to do it."

Added boater Joanne McInerney: "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?"