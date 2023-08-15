The event will now take place at Canalside. Tuesday night is the deadline to register.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills Mafia Boat Parade is making a comeback.

The event will be back on September 3 but at a new location this year. The second annual event will now take place at Canalside.



The parade is a fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital and will run from noon to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, a DJ, a beer tent, and shopping.

You can register your boat for the parade at on the Bills Mafia Boat Parade website.

The deadline to apply is 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday. When you complete registration a $30 donation will be requested via Venmo.