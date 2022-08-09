Bills Elvis honors Aaron Salter Jr. at tailgate in Lockport

John Lang decided he would make this tailgate bigger and donate one of his guitars to a live auction to raise money for Aaron Salter Jr.'s son.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A massive tailgate in Lockport is honoring Aaron Salter Jr., who was from Lockport and died in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue.

On Thursday, 2 On Your Side talked with the person who organized the tailgate and he’s a familiar face.

“We were going to do a little tailgate over here when we saw the schedule come out and then the May 14 shooting happened, and we realized that Aaron Salter was from Lockport,“ said John Lang, aka Bills Elvis.

So John Lang decided he would make this tailgate bigger and donate one of his guitars to a live auction to raise money for Aaron Salter Jr.'s son.

“And then from there it just it took off. It took off in the best way ever,” Lang said.

It took off with the entire community getting behind Lang’s idea to celebrate Salter’s life.

“Every cent we make is going to be given to Aaron Salter, III here,” Lang said.

“How does that make you feel to know that you’re helping?” 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik asked.

“It’s incredible. It’s overwhelming. It’s really really cool," Lang said.