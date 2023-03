50% of all cannoli donut sales from March 7-11 will be donated to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paula's Donuts is launching its Hospice week fundraiser for 2023.

Cannoli Donuts start at $3.25 and this year's fundraiser goes until Saturday, March 11.