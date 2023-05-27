Knoxville baby box gets its first surrendered baby

A baby was surrendered to the fire station's only baby box, a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A newborn was surrendered recently to Tennessee's first and only baby box. It's a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously. It was the first time anyone used the baby box since organizers placed it at Knoxville Fire Department Station 17, located at 4804 Western Avenue in February.

At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, KFD received a "Baby Box Alert" for its baby box at the station. Fire officials said the station crew of three immediately went to the box and found a healthy baby boy inside.

"The child was not injured and was quickly removed from the box for further evaluation. The station crew called for an ambulance to transport the child to the hospital," Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said.

The Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Knoxville on February 17th with funding assistance from the Craig Foundation.