Upcoming panel discussion aims to empower women to 'take action on child care'

Representatives from different sectors will join together on International Women's Day to advocate for equitable and accessible child care.

NEW YORK — A panel discussion on child care and its importance at the national, regional and local levels will take place on International Women's Day.

Representatives from different sectors will join the roundtable virtually to discuss the legislative pieces that are in play, share how New Yorkers can take action, and support mothers returning to the workforce.

The panel includes Commissioner for Public Advocacy and Executive Director for the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, Karen King. She stresses that, "Women were impacted by COVID in respect to child care and can't be forced out of the workplace because we don't have the infrastructure to support the rearing and education of children."

The discussion is the first event in PowHerNY's series "Fight for Gender Justice" after releasing a road map for the year's legislative priorities. One of those priorities includes child care and creating a more equitable and accessible child care system in New York State.

King adds that this conversation is happening on International Women's Day because, "The very root of this day has to do with advocacy and fighting for justice and what is just. And of course, women have always been an active member of the workforce."

The virtual event is held on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. and you can register to join by clicking here.