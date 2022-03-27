Buffalo Dyngus Day returns with a parade and party

Now that St. Patrick's Day is behind us, we're looking ahead to the next big celebration in Buffalo — Dyngus Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a recent morning, 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley spoke to the organizer of the Dyngus Day festivities in a vacant lot in Buffalo's historic Polonia neighborhood.

Eddy Dobosiewicz, founder of the Buffalo Dyngus Day festival, was tending to what he believes to be a near century-old pussy willow tree.

It sits among litter and broken concrete, not unlike the neighborhood surrounding it. Both have seen better days, as has Dyngus Day itself after being canceled in 2020 and a restricted celebration in 2021.

Though the plan is to have a full return of the Dyngus Day of old this April, the parade route is different than in past years. It'll be entirely on Broadway from Memorial Drive to Fillmore Avenue. Due to construction, there won't be a big after-party at the Central Terminal. Instead, they are taking the party to the streets.

"We will have a tent the likes of which have never been seen in these parts. We have Jimmy Sturr coming. He's won 18 Grammys for crying out loud," said Dobosiewicz.

This year is gonna be off the charts!! Posted by Dyngus Day Buffalo on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Dobosiewicz spoke not so much about the fact that Dyngus Day is returning but more about why it needs to.

"The spirit of Dyngus Day is all about renewal, rebirth, hope, starting over. That's what the whole spirit of it is. If any time it was important to have Dyngus Day observed, it's this year," said Dobosiewicz.

Dyngus Day won't come until April 18th this year, increasing the odds for decent weather. 2022 parade applications are available now, and the deadline to enter the parade lineup is April 7th.

In addition to the parade, several 'official festival' venues will offer traditional live entertainment, Polish food, and plenty of polka dancing.