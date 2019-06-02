Been there? Done that? Now you can remove the Facebook Messenger message you shouldn't have sent.

Here's how it works on your mobile device:

You type the message, you send it. The other person gets it.

The clock starts ticking. You have a ten-minute window to remove the message.

Hold your finger down on the message and you get the option to remove it.

You can remove it for just you or everyone on the message thread.

KNOW THIS: The message is gone, but the evidence you sent something remains on your screen and theirs. Oh, and by the way, the receiver still has the option of reporting your message...even if you remove it.

How it works on a desktop: The remove message option works on the desktop too, click on the three dots to the left of the message for your options.