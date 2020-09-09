Online resources for at-home art classes

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is introducing virtual art classes for kids on Saturdays in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the new school year begins, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is stepping up to provide extra virtual programming, making sure that students learning at home still get the art instruction they may be missing out on.



The gallery will continue their free virtual family days the second Sunday of each month, including this upcoming Sunday, September 13. They'll also introduce virtual art classes for kids on Saturdays starting in October, to coincide with the reopening of the Albright-Knox Northland building.

For each course, parents will pick up at art kit for their child ahead of time, then they'll sign on each Saturday morning for two hours of live instruction.

Director of Education and Community Engagement Jennifer Foley says she believes that for this generation of students, doing more art at home may actually lead them to develop life-long habits.

Educators and Caregivers: Check out our new Lessons for #RemoteLearning, inspired by works in our collection by Mark Bradford, Felipe Pantone, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and more. https://t.co/C9uxApTEmL pic.twitter.com/C7Gs3sHKC1 — Albright-Knox (@AlbrightKnox) September 2, 2020

"Sometimes by the time that people get to high school, they're not actually doing art classes anymore," she told 2 On Your Side. "After high school, if you go to college, you may not take art classes, or it just may not be part of your practice. So if it hasn't already been built into what you do, outside of school, then we lose that outlet."

In addition to the virtual family days and art classes, the Albright-Knox is also continuously posting art activities inspired by their collection that kids and parents can do on their own, with things they likely already have at home.

To register for one of the virtual art classes at the Albright-Knox, click here.

For information on virtual family fun days, click here.