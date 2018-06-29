BUFFALO, N.Y. – Step inside the West Side Bazaar, and it's like visiting a new country.

"If you were to come here during lunch, you'll see people speaking all different kind of languages sitting next to each other, sharing meals,” manager Bob Doyle said.

Doyle calls the West Side Bazaar a small business and cultural incubator; It provides a safe and affordable place for Buffalo's immigrant and refugee community to make a living.

"It's my pleasure to meet people from all over the world, learn about their culture. And we are like family, we support each other,” said Nadeen Yousef, who sells her macramé there.

It's among the several places the New York Times featured in a new article, ‘36 Hours in Buffalo.’

But instead just going to well-known places like Anchor Bar or Canalside (both of which are great, of course) author Amy Thomas ended up at Las Puertas, a Mexican restaurant on Rhode Island Street, where creative chefs run the show, and they’re the same people who serve you your meal.

"We know that we're not as large of a city, and we want to make that much more of an impact,” said chef Rose Malina, who moved to Buffalo from Los Angeles in search of the right restaurant. “What we're trying to do is make it a destination here.”

The entire team is proud that NYT gave the restaurant a great review.

"I think the scene is growing a lot, especially in this area, the West Side, the Five Points area,” pastry chef Madelyn Chase said. “There are a lot of new and upcoming things, so I think that we have a good head start."

The Buffalo-themed gift shop Buffalo Adore makes the list, too.

Nestled in the architecturally historic Market Arcade building on Main Street, Buffalo Adore is among several businesses that brought life back to the old building.

“Being a part of not only Buffalo's renaissance, but also the history is such a unique little situation that we're all in,” shop owner Andrea Kleinfelder said.

Talking Leaves bookstore, Rowhouse, and Blue Sky Design supply are also among the places featured that tourists might not otherwise know about.

"Focusing on not just wings or the weather is always a good thing for Buffalo…Buffalo's been our little secret for years, and now the secret's out and people are jumping on board,” Kleinfelder said.

National spotlights like this one is just one more reason Buffalo is talkin’ proud.

