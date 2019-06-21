The New York State Senate passed a bill Thursday evening that would reduce the penalty for unlawful possession of marijuana. The bill states that if someone is caught with marijuana they would be punished with a fine.

The bill also states that records for low-level offenses would be expunged. An individual would be able to file a motion for dismissal and expungement of certain past convictions, thus changing their criminal history records.

RELATED: NY lawmakers eye decriminalization after legal pot stalls

RELATED: Push to legalize recreational pot falls flat in New York

RELATED: Session might be extended for cannabis vote