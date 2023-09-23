NYS Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli resigns

This all comes after a report from the Albany Times Union that he was investigated for alleged harassment and discrimination complaints.

NEW YORK — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli has stepped down from office and retired.

According to a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul, her administration informed him Friday that he was no longer under consideration for the permanent superintendent role.

He stepped down in response.

This all comes after a report from the Albany Times Union that he was investigated for alleged harassment and discrimination complaints.