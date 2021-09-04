NYS adjusts wedding guidelines again

Since March, the state has allowed a maximum of 150 people at wedding venues. This change will impact small venues the most.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State has released an update on guidelines for wedding venues.

As of April 2, venues can now have 75% capacity, but the maximum of 150 guests for indoor weddings or 200 guests for outdoor weddings still remains in effect. The midnight curfew for events remains in effect.

That means if a venue has a capacity of 150 it can now have a maximum of 112 guests. If an indoor venue has a capacity of 500, the event can still only max out at 150.

All testing rules still apply for guests over the age of 2. That means everyone must present one of the following: a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event, a negative rapid test within 6 hours, or be fully vaccinated. Which means two weeks after the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.