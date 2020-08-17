North Tonawanda gym holds fundraiser for 5-year-old with leukemia

Be Moved Fitness held a spin fundraiser for Leena, who has been receiving treatment at Roswell Park and Oishei Children's Hospital during the past month.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A North Tonawanda gym is lending a hand to a little girl battling leukemia.

Kathleen Kenny, or Leena, as the 5-year-old is known, was diagnosed with the disease back in June.

During the past month, she has been receiving treatment at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Her parents' gym, Be Moved Fitness, thought, what better way to help them out than to host a spin fundraiser?

A great turnout was reported on Sunday, and there was even better news about Leena.

"She's doing well," Annemarie Kenny, Leena's mother. "Yeah, she's doing really well. She's responding to treatment and is entering the second phase called consolidation, and she starts that in the beginning of September."