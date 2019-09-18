BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 1986 the the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority put a variety of special tiles on display on the walls of its headquarters in Western New York. Now in 2019, the NFTA is asking for the public's help to locate the artists.

Through a project sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets in 1868, local students created drawings, which were made into ceramic tiles. About 198 tiles were designed by artist Jackson Gregory, which have been displayed on two walls, until now.

The NFTA says due to construction the ceramic tiles have to come down, but they would like to return the tiles to their rightful owners. The NFTA is asking for the public's help to locate as many of the artists as possible, to return the artwork from their youth.

Anyone looking to identify their work can check out a special display here.

Those who recognize their artwork and would like the tile are asked to email tile@nfta.com. The NFTA asks you include the number and name on the tile, a description, and when you would be able to pick it up.

Tiles will be available for pick up starting October 14, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

