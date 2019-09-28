NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls officially opened the new 91st Street and Jayne Park Playground on Friday.

The playground has been in the works for more than a year now, thanks to money from the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

And it's a long time coming for folks in the neighborhood who have waited for spots like these for kids to enjoy.

"We're very, very excited about this playground," Sarah Obot of Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative said. "We see that a lot of families are already utilizing it. We see much more walkers already going around the area, even though we're still waiting for that missing piece, so we look forward to continuing to work with our elected officials to continue to improve not just this park but also other areas of the city."

She said the next step involves working on walking paths in the neighborhood to encourage more people to be outside and active.

