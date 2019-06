BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is moving forward with a new schedule next school year. The school board approved a 43 week schedule at a meeting Wednesday night.

Faculty and Staff will begin on September 4, two days before classes begin on September 6, which happens to be a Friday. Students will also get to keep their traditional February break.

The final decision was a compromise in a weeks-long debate between the district and the teachers union.