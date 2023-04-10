x
New police training center breaks ground

A new police training facility that has been in thought for 10 years has finally gone into action.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department's new training center will be located on Scott Place off of Aero Drive In Cheektowaga.

The facility was awarded a budget of $1.2 million in August. It will be built around an indoor garage for that will be there to allow officers to participate in car stop training.

Other additions to the facility will include a weapons cleaning area, larger defensive tactic training space, and even a virtual reality training room.

The Erie County Police Academy will also be allowed to use space in the facility.

The Cheektowaga Chief of Police, Brian Gould, shared an exciting part of the new facility.

"One of the most important things is that we'll have a new bathroom out here. ... It was really one of the priorities of having the building be put up here," Gould said.

