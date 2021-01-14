National Women's Hall of Fame has a new home

The Seneca Falls attraction is now open inside the oldest building along the Erie Canal.

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A couple of hours down the Thruway in Seneca Falls, the oldest building along the Erie Canal has a brand new purpose. It's now home to the National Women's Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame opened a new exhibit this past August to give visitors the opportunity to learn why history happened in Seneca Falls. Kate Bennett, Co-President of the Women's Hall of Fame Board of Directors, says you can learn how different groups worked together to "create this culture that said there ought to be equal rights for women."

Women from Western New York like Lucille Ball, Belva Lockwood, and Mary Talbert are included in the 293 inductees in the National Women's Hall of Fame. Bennett says, "it's not just who you know but who you don't know. Because it's so interesting to read about the people you don't know about."

Right now the National Women's Hall of Fame is taking reservations only with timed entries. You can visit their website to reserve your day and time. Masks must be worn at all times and visitors are asked to maintain social distance from other visitors.