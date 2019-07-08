BUFFALO, N.Y. — A program meant to help young men in Buffalo achieve their potential is back. The city kicked of the third year of "My Brother's Keeper" on Monday, with 150 students and 60 mentors working together to keep their lives on the right track.

"We have some solid evidence now to show that when our young people get engaged in these kind of strong, cultural and civic activities, their attendance goes up, their academic achievement goes up, suspensions go down, behavioral referrals go down," said Kriner Cash, Buffalo School's superintendent.

It's an initiative that started four years ago with President Barack Obama, who launched it to give better opportunities to young men in communities who need them.

Students in the program take field trips to colleges and cultural institutions and learn through things like integrating technology, and hip-hop literacy to achieve academic and personal goals.