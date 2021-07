Mayer Brothers announced they'll open their cider mill on August 4.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Mayer Brothers Cider Mill has announced they will reopen for the fall 2021 season beginning August 4th.

According to their Facebook page, trips to the Cider Mill have been a Western New York tradition since 1852, and this year will mark their 169th season.

📢📢📣📣 Just 3 more weeks everyone!! Get ready for our seasonal opening on August 4th!! Posted by Mayer Bros. Apple Products Inc. on Monday, July 12, 2021

Mayer Brothers is known locally for its cider, cider slushies, pies, and donuts.