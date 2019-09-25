The company behind Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid, and other dating websites is accused of sending hundreds of thousands of people "fake love letters."

Match.com lets people create free profiles. If they receive a message, they cannot respond without a paid subscription.

The Federal Trade Commission says Match sent fake email advertisements to millions of romantic hopefuls suggesting someone was interested in them to force them to pay for a subscription.

The FTC says between June of 2016 and May of 2018, almost 500,000 subscriptions were purchased within the first 24 hours of receiving a fake email.

The FTC also claims Match offered false promises of "guarantees," failed to provide services to people who unsuccessfully disputed charges, and made it difficult for users to cancel their subscriptions.

Match denied all of this, saying in part: "The FTC relied on cherry-picked data to make outrageous claims."

The FTC says this is part of a bigger problem: Romance Scams.

The agency says there were more than 21,000 reports of romance scams, and that people lost $143 million dollars to scammers last year alone.

You can find out how to protect yourself and report a scam to the FTC on its website.

