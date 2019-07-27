The Live Well Buffalo Festival took over the Outer Harbor on Saturday to promote healthy living, fun, and fitness.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured different fitness studios, a variety of wellness brands, and over 80 vendors from Western New York.

Sponsored by Step Out Buffalo, the festival encourages people to try new things, different classes, food and shop local businesses. Participants can test out up to six different fitness classes and get an introduction to something they wouldn't ordinarily try.

Tickets were $10 each, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

