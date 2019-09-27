BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mission was speak out and end youth homelessness at a Thursday event at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

The inaugural event hosted by Be Counted Western New York included performances from young people between the ages of 18 and 24, all of whom shared their personal stories and struggles.

The organization says there are about 2,000 homeless and couch-surfing young people in the Western New York area.

