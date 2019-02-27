BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side viewers have been calling our newsroom over the past two weeks wondering about the whereabouts of our station’s main anchor Maryalice Demler.

Her beloved companion Joseph Raymond Murphy died unexpectedly, in her arms, of a suspected pulmonary embolism. It was devastating and tragic in many ways.

Joe lived with Crohn’s Disease for 20 years and although chronic pain is something he tolerated every day, he missed the warning signs of the embolism. This pain persisted in his upper back and chest for more than two days.



So his family would like part of Joe's legacy to be a clarion call for everyone, especially for guys who like to ‘tough it out’ - to honor any pain that persists for more than a day and see a doctor and get it checked out.



But the most important part of Joe's legacy is his two loving children: 8-year-old Finnegan and 6-year-old Ella. They are the loves of his life and the center of his universe. They made him so proud with their politeness, intelligence, kindness, and hard work. And he wanted them to learn important values that would guide them through life.



That's why it was Joe's dream to send them to a Catholic high school and college. But sadly, because of his Crohn’s disease, which qualifies as a pre-existing condition, Joe was denied a substantial life insurance policy to help guarantee that.



Several of Joe's longtime friends and classmates from St. Bonaventure University, his co-workers at Key Bank, and his Leadership Buffalo Class have established a scholarship fund for Finn and Ella, for those who would like to help.



Joe Murphy loved Buffalo. You may have seen him with Maryalice at over a dozen different charity events last year, supporting important causes in WNY, including the three not-for-profit organization where he served on their board of directors: Peaceprints of WNY, Camp Good Days and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.



“We had Joe with us for too brief a time,” said Demler.

“He was only 40 years old. But we know that Finnegan and Ella will continue to represent the very best of their Dad: his fun-loving nature, his competitive spirit, his sincerity, and kindness,” she added.



“For me personally, Joe's life was a blessing and a treasure. I am heart-broken but so grateful for the time we had. He was a fun, supportive and understanding partner and I will never forget him...his intense love for his kids...his family...and for me,” she continued.



“I love you, Joe Murphy!"