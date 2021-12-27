Kwanzaa Begins: Buffalo marks each night with a celebration

"We are really surrounded by so much pain, so much suffering, and many ways, a lot of negativity," said Dr. Eva M. Doyle, an author and retired Buffalo Public School teacher. "We have been able to go through great difficulties in this country. We have come through the heart of enslavement and the heart of the Middle Passage. We have come through the lynching in the black coals, and the Civil Rights Movement, and the assassination of many of our leaders. But we came through. We suffered, but we came through. And I think the message today is, despite this tragedy of this dreaded disease, that we will come through this in the final analysis."