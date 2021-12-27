Kwanzaa Begins: Buffalo marks each night with a celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions throughout the world's African community and many here in Western New York have started Kwanzaa's week-long celebration.
Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, but a cultural celebration of African heritage. For seven days, people focus on the importance of family and community with great food, cultural objects, and the lighting of the Kinara.
Organizers of Buffalo Kwanzaa 2021 are marking the weeklong observance with a nightly celebration in Buffalo.
SCHEDULE:
Monday, December 27
Celebration of Kujichagulia - Self-Determination
Location: East High School
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 28
Celebration of Ujima - Collective Work and Responsibility
Location: Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library - Dr. Eva M. Doyle Auditorium
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, December 29
Celebration of Ujamaa - Cooperative Economics
Location: Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library - Dr. Eva M. Doyle Auditorium
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, December 30
Celebration of Nia - Purpose
Location: Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Friday, December 31
Celebration of Kuumba - Creativity
Location: Delavan Grider Community Center
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, January 1
Celebration of Imani - Faith
Location: Virtual Presentation
Time: 1-4 p.m.
"We are really surrounded by so much pain, so much suffering, and many ways, a lot of negativity," said Dr. Eva M. Doyle, an author and retired Buffalo Public School teacher. "We have been able to go through great difficulties in this country. We have come through the heart of enslavement and the heart of the Middle Passage. We have come through the lynching in the black coals, and the Civil Rights Movement, and the assassination of many of our leaders. But we came through. We suffered, but we came through. And I think the message today is, despite this tragedy of this dreaded disease, that we will come through this in the final analysis."
Kwanzaa began in California in 1966. Dr. Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach wanted to bring the African American community together during times of hardship.