Life

Kwanzaa Begins: Buffalo marks each night with a celebration

Celebrations are planned each night this week from 7-9 p.m. throughout the city of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions throughout the world's African community and many here in Western New York have started Kwanzaa's week-long celebration. 

Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, but a cultural celebration of African heritage. For seven days, people focus on the importance of family and community with great food, cultural objects, and the lighting of the Kinara. 

Organizers of Buffalo Kwanzaa 2021 are marking the weeklong observance with a nightly celebration in Buffalo. 

SCHEDULE:

Monday, December 27

Celebration of Kujichagulia - Self-Determination

Location: East High School

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28

Celebration of Ujima - Collective Work and Responsibility

Location: Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library - Dr. Eva M. Doyle Auditorium

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29

Celebration of Ujamaa - Cooperative Economics

Location: Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library - Dr. Eva M. Doyle Auditorium

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, December 30

Celebration of Nia - Purpose

Location: Persistence Preparatory Academy Charter School

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Friday, December 31

Celebration of Kuumba - Creativity

Location: Delavan Grider Community Center

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, January 1

Celebration of Imani - Faith

Location: Virtual Presentation

Time: 1-4 p.m.

"We are really surrounded by so much pain, so much suffering, and many ways, a lot of negativity," said Dr. Eva M. Doyle, an author and retired Buffalo Public School teacher. "We have been able to go through great difficulties in this country. We have come through the heart of enslavement and the heart of the Middle Passage. We have come through the lynching in the black coals, and the Civil Rights Movement, and the assassination of many of our leaders. But we came through. We suffered, but we came through. And I think the message today is, despite this tragedy of this dreaded disease, that we will come through this in the final analysis."

Kwanzaa began in California in 1966. Dr. Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach wanted to bring the African American community together during times of hardship.

