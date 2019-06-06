BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local auto dealer Joe Basil, who built a single auto dealership into one of Western New York's largest and most successful dealership groups, tells 2 on Your Side's Scott Levin that he is humbled and honored to have been asked to be this year's honorary "Commodore" for the Tall Ships' visit to Buffalo this July.

Close to a dozen Tall Ships will be visiting Buffalo with a kick off and dramatic “Parade of Sail” on July 4. The ships will dock at Canalside, Riverwalk, & the Erie Basin Marina until July 7. This is sure to be one of the largest celebrations in the history of the Buffalo waterfront.

You can learn more about the Tall Ships' visit to Buffalo here.

You can watch the full interview here: