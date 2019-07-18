BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've heard it before, but it can't stress this enough: keep your eye on your pets in this heat.

On a walk, keep it short, and bring water. Then do the bare-hand test.

Touch it to the pavement. If it's too hot for you, then it's definitely too hot for your animals paws.

There's a lot happening this weekend, but your best bet is to keep your pets at home, in a cool, dry room with a bowl full of cold water.

And whatever you do, do not leave them in a hot car.

