ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Western New York will experience potentially dangerous heat and humidity Friday and Saturday, and the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) shared a few tips with 2 On Your Side to better prepare for the heat.

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein says anyone can be affected by a heat-related illness, although some are more affected than others.

People over 65 years old, children under 4 years old, people who have a chronic illnesses, and those who take certain medications can be more susceptible to extreme heat.

“When temperature and humidity combine to make it feel in the 90s and 100s, it causes conditions that can be dangerous for humans and pets,” Burstein said. “Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the main health concerns with hot weather, but by taking precautions these are preventable conditions.”

The ECDOH advises everyone to stay safe during this time by drinking lots of water, limiting the amount of time spent outdoors, by wearing loose or lightweight clothing, and by hanging out somewhere with air conditioning.

Those without air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of public spaces that do have it. The Buffalo and Erie County public libraries are designated cooling centers where anyone can go to cool off. Just make sure to check their hours beforehand.

Those looking for other options can also take advantage of the central air at a mall, grocery stores, movie theaters, or community centers. Various public pools and splash pads will also be open across Western New York.

According to the ECDOH electric fans should not be used when the temperature is over 95 degrees outside. While fans circulate air, they do not reduce body temperature, and could potentially increase the risk of a heat-related illness.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Excessive Heat Watch starts for parts of WNY Friday

Niagara Falls extending pool and cooling center hours to help residents beat the heat

Days with 'feels like' temps of 100 degrees could double in coming decades