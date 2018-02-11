This is super simple recipe only calls for two ingredients — bacon and sugar. The two best ingredients in any food, right?

You'll be amazed how delicious this sweet and savory treat is!

RECIPE FOR PIG CANDY

Serves 5 to 7

Ingredients:

1 lb (450 g) thick cut bacon

½ cup (90 g) light brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F (205°C). Lay the bacon slices onto a baking sheet lined with a baking rack. Top the slices with sugar and bake for about 15 minutes or until the bacon is crisp and caramelized. Allow to cool and serve.

