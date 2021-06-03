Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood plans first WNY site

The franchise specializes in Cajun boiled seafood, but also offers a raw bar, pasta, sandwiches and soups and salads.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Western New York will soon get its first taste of Cajun seafood from a rapidly expanding franchise.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar is planning a site for Blasdell at the former Ruby Tuesday's in the BJ's Plaza. Founded in Lanham, Maryland in 2013, the company began expanding in 2019 and now has more than 50 locations across the country.