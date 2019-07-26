BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lot of people will spend the weekend checking out gardens in the Queen City.

The Buffalo Garden Walk is celebrating a quarter century.

Tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers and visitors are expected to take self-guided tours through more than 430 gardens in the city Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday organizers honored the home on Norwood Avenue where it all began.

"I really need to honor all of the people who have worked so hard to turn the Garden Walk into what it is today," Garden Walk co-founder Gail McCarthy said. "Buffalo has talent and ingenuity, and I am so proud of my city."

The Garden Walk takes place all around the city and kicks off with a butterfly release on Bidwell Parkway at 10 a.m. Saturday.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Homes and businesses throughout the City of Buffalo in the following neighborhoods:

Elmwood Village

Symphony Circle & Kleinhans

The Cottage District

Historic West Village

Allentown

Fargo Estate Neighborhood

Columbus Park/Prospect Hill

Park Meadow

Parkside

Download the full 2019 map here.

Cost: Free

What's New for 2019:

Butterfly Release Kickoff, Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m., Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue

Expanded footprint, now including the Park Meadow and Parkside neighborhoods, as well as the Martin House

Explore Buffalo docents will be on each Garden Walk shuttle throughout the weekend, pointing out significant architecture and historic sites

New shuttle routes: Shuttles run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be on a shuttle by 3:30 to get back to your starting point

A commemorative floral mural by artist Cassandra Ott at 831 Elmwood Avenue, between Lafayette and Lancaster Avenues, to celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both the Elmwood Village Association and Garden Walk Buffalo

More Information: www.gardenwalkbuffalo.org

