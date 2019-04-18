From basic to sophisticated, an Amherst Alarm Security Expert will design and install a security system to fit your needs and budget. All of our systems are expandable and allow you to add protection as your needs change. We only install high-quality equipment that lasts and we are locally owned and operated. You will always speak to a live person at Amherst Alarm, our dispatchers can assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Five reasons that Amherst Alarm is your best value:
*5-year complete warranties for security systems
*1-year monitoring agreements
*Locally owned with its own UL-listed local alarm monitoring center
*Provides the complete alarm system
*24/7 customer service with a trained associate for questions or service
Our many services include:
• Home Security Systems
• Commercial Security Systems
• Alarm Monitoring
• Fire Alarm Systems
• Fire Alarm Testing and Inspections
• Video Security
• Home Networking
• Home Automation
• Home Theater
• Home Audio
• Beam Central Vacuums
• Phone and Intercom
• Card Access Systems
• ID Badge Service
• Medical Alert
Give us a call at 716-632-4600 or visit our website at www.amherstalarm.com to schedule a free security review.
Let us protect who matters most to you today!