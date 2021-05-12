Ken-Ton Garden Tour now accepting applications

Applications are being accepted now through Friday, June 4.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Do you live in the Ken-Ton area and want to show off your home garden? The Ken-Ton Garden Tour is currently accepting applications.

After being canceled last year, the 2021 Ken-Ton Garden Tour is returning this summer.

Any gardeners who live in the Village of Kenmore or the Town of Tonawanda are welcome to sign up. All you have to do is go online to KenTonGardenTour.com and register for the 2021 garden tour.

Applications are being accepted now through Friday, June 4 at 5 p.m. And the tour itself is scheduled to take place July 16 through July 18.