Garden Walk Buffalo returns this weekend featuring over 300 gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Garden Walk Buffalo, America's largest garden tour, officially returns this weekend to Western New York.

Participants will have the chance to check out over 300 gardens on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The self-guided tour is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. No tickets are required; however, you will need a map. You can either get your map online ahead of time, or go check out Garden Walk Buffalo's main headquarters or its satellite locations.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the main headquarters will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for participants to ask questions, find maps, purchase merchandise or use the restroom. The main headquarters can be found at two locations:

D’Youville University THE HUB, 301 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

St. Mark School, 399 Woodward Avenue, Parkside

The satellite locations, which only contain maps and restrooms, can be located at three different sites:

First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle

Buffalo Seminary, 205 Bidwell Parkway

The Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway

This year, the event will once again kicks off with a butterfly release at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market at 10 a.m.

And for anyone who wants to get a jump start on the garden walk, this year event organizers will be holding neighborhood tours on Friday, July 29. The tours will allow participants to discover the architecture and history of the neighborhoods involved in Garden Walk Buffalo. The tours are $10 and can be reserved online through Explore Buffalo.

