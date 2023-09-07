x
Amherst Garden Walk puts showcase on nature's beauty

25 homes took part in the popular event this year, showing off beautiful flowers, bushes and trees.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The annual Amherst Garden Walk took place on Saturday and Sunday, and 25 homes took part in the popular event this year, showing off beautiful flowers, bushes and trees.

2 On Your Side talked with one homeowner who decided to join the fun this year for the first time.

"I've always loved flowers," Anthony Federio said. "Since I was a little kid, my hands have always been in the dirt, and last year I missed the cutoff to get into the garden walk. It was a bit of a different style last year.

"This year I knew I was going to try and participate, so I emphasized the front for that, and I just love talking about plants and flowers, and I could talk about them all day. The people that are coming through are really passionate about gardening, so its a great time for me. I love it."

Federio says it took him countless hours, days, and weeks to grow his garden, even working in the dark at times.

