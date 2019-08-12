HAMBURG, N.Y. — More than 150 artists and charities took over the Hamburg Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday to hold the 25th annual Yuletide in the Country.

This event was held at the Event Center on the Fairgrounds, where shoppers could look at handcrafted goods from local artisans and get gift ideas from hand-poured candles to handcrafted furniture.

"Holiday shopping at this event is a unique experience," organizer Dan Kacynski said. "First, shoppers are surrounded by the sights, sounds and scents of the season at an unhurried pace. Second, they actually have the opportunity to interact with the artisans, learn about their process and their products, and also about their journey as craftspeople and small business owners.

"The movement in our community to keep dollars local and with the small business person has taken hold. This is certainly not Black Friday."

Local charities were also welcomed at the event to raise money for their organizations. Hamburg/Eden Animal Rescue (H.E.A.R.T.) was one of these groups that held a raffle of handmade gifts donated by the participating artisans.

