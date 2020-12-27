x
Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year's ball

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with more than 2,000 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year.
Credit: AP
Workers from Landmark Signs carefully carry a panel of Waterford crystal triangles to place on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball, behind them, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York, in preparation for the New Year's Eve ball drop.

NEW YORK — Workers have installed nearly 200 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square's New Year's Eve ball in preparation for a COVID-limited celebration.

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with more than 2,000 crystal triangles of various sizes.

Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year's addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

The ball blazing with more than 32,000 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Eve to ring in 2021.

