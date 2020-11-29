Where to buy a Christmas tree locally

Celebrating Christmas and trying to buy as much as you can locally? There is an online resource for finding local Christmas tree farms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year, as businesses have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are looking to shop local to help small business owners.

As Christmas nears, many who are celebrating the holiday look forward to that comforting smell of a fresh pine in their living room.

If this is your first Christmas in the area, or your first time buying a locally grown tree, no worries, Erie County has a unique tool for that.

Many are already familiar with the "Erie Grown" website, which the county created to help boost local agriculture. The county's virtual map of farms is showing local tree farms with green dots on the map.

Live outside of Erie County? The Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York has you covered. The association has a Tree Farm Locator on its website.