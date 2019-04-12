BUFFALO, N.Y. — Laying a wreath at the grave of a loved one is an emotional way to make sure they aren't forgotten.

But not everyone has someone to do that at their final resting place.

But a local nonprofit, People Inc., is changing that.

Volunteers with the group decorated nearly 300 graves at Forest Lawn Cemetery with wreaths Wednesday morning.

They were laid on the graves of those who died between 1870 and 1970, and they were members of the Church Charity Foundation, Buffalo Orphan Asylum or the Home of the Friendless.

