Volunteers deliver over 3,000 meals to those in need through Buffalo City Mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Christmas morning, the Buffalo City Mission launched its "Hambone Express" to deliver hot meals to those in need this holiday.

Volunteers left early in the morning Christmas Day to deliver ham dinners to those who can't leave their house, the elderly, and those experiencing poverty or who are without a home.

“At a time where so many in our community are struggling, our volunteers continue to donate their time in the spirit of goodwill and fellowship for others," said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission.

In total, more than 3,000 meals were delivered throughout Western New York.

"Together, we are helping to lift up the spirits of our neighbors in need and to make sure they receive a hot meal on Christmas Day,” Calhoun said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, dinners were delivered in sealable bags, with contactless pickup and delivery. All volunteers were given sanitizing supplies, trained in wearing masks and the COVID-19 procedures they needed to follow.