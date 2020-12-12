While changes were made to keep the public and patients safe, the Tree of Hope shines bright on the Roswell Park campus once again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 26th annual Tree of Hope ceremony on the campus of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center looked a little different this year.

But the COVID pandemic wasn't going to stop the staff at Roswell Park and 2 On Your side from sharing the incredible stories of hope that are originated from the campus.

One of the changes that the pandemic brought on this year for the Tree of Hope ceremony was a creative one. Normally hundreds gather for the lighting of the tree but with organizers mindful of social distancing guidelines a new solution for connecting people and fulfilling the holiday spirit was needed.

The staff at Roswell came up with Wreaths of Hope, a way for Roswell Park staff and patients to connect and share a little piece of holiday cheer.

Wreaths of Hope were only one of the changes during the Tree of Hope ceremony this year. 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten highlighted some of the other changes, such as the virtual candlelight ceremony.

The centerpiece of the Tree of Hope ceremony is, of course, the tree itself. 2 On Your Sides Kelly Dudzik profiled the tree earlier in the week. But during Friday's ceremony, the family that donated it talked about why it was so important to them.

The Most Buffalo team also participated in the Tree of Hope ceremony, profiling stories of hope from 2 On Your Side viewers.

One of the powerful visuals each year at the Tree of Hope ceremony is the candlelight vigil before the tree lighting. This year, the candlelight vigil went virtual and was just as powerful.

Part of the Tree of Hope ceremony each year is highlighting the research conducted by scientists and doctors at Roswell Park. 2 On Your Side spoke to Diane Walter.