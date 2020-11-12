Toys for Tots: There's still time to help this holiday season

If you want to donate, it should be a new, unwrapped toy, but even a small gift can make a big impact.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more people out of work and more families struggling due to the COVID pandemic, the pressure for parents to put presents under the tree is heightened.

This holiday season, there's an increased demand for programs like Toys for Tots.

"Not everybody gets to have the big, huge Christmas like some families. Not everybody is able to give their children a Christmas at all," said Sgt. Tyler Soell, the local Toys for Tots coordinator.

He added, "Whether it's two toys, eight toys, whatever it is, we really do our best to get to all the families out there to give them a good Christmas."

But there's another challenge. Soell told 2 On Your Side a large portion of the donations usually come from events, and for the most part, those weren't feasible this year.

"Throughout the whole community, the toy collection numbers are way down," said Jess Basil, a representative with Explore and More Children's Museum.

The museum is one of the locations holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots.

Due to a slow start, officials there have extended the deadline to donate.

Basil explained, "The need is just so great this year and there are so many families that are asking for toys so we'll make it happen however we need to."

If you want to donate, it should be a new, unwrapped toy, but even a small gift can make a big impact.

"If you can pick up a $5 gift, if you can pick up a $25 gift, that's going to get wrapped up. It's gonna make its way under a tree in someone's house, and some child's going to be able to unwrap it and have a little bit of happiness, and that's really what matters," said Basil.

When asked about the most rewarding part of the program, Sgt. Soell said, "The excitement you see in their eyes, the families, the joy they're going to have from the toys that are gonna be given to them."

There are several drop-off locations across Western New York.

Click here for a full list, according to the local Toys for Tots website.

Soell said the campaign officially ends on December 15.