Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market

AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday.

About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer

"I think you find unique items that you're not going to find when you go to a chain store, so it's nice to see all the unique things that people make in the area," Jenna Mason of Black Barn Bakery said.

The market was held at the Northtown Center to show off the location as a place to enjoy activities outdoors.