BUFFALO, N.Y. - Halloween is next month and that means it is almost time to stock up on candy for the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood.

But, what should you get?

According to data collected by CandyStore.com, the top Halloween candy in New York State is: Sour Patch Kids.

The study says that New Yorkers consume 203,705 pounds of Sour Patch Kids around Halloween time. Candy corn came in second place, with 100,484 pounds consumed and in third, Hot Tamales with 49,326 pounds consumed.

Nationally, the top candy consumed in America is: Skittles!

Below is the list of the top 10 Halloween candies consumed in America:

Skittles M & M's Snickers Reese's Cups Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Hershey's Tootsie Pops Jolly Ranchers

© 2018 WGRZ