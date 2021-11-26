Survey: New York ranks 32nd nationally when it comes Christmas decorations

While New York didn't fare well in holiday cheer, Ohio was ranked No. 1 when it came to states with the most Christmas decorations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, a lot of people have already decorated their homes with all sorts of Christmas decorations.

And this will come to no surprise: According to Lombardo Homes, the tree is the most popular Christmas decoration in America. The tree was followed by the lights, a nativity scene, wreath, garland, and The Grinch.

Surprisingly, Santa Claus barely cracked the top 10 in this year's rankings.

And when it comes to holiday cheer, New York State ranked low, at 32nd in the nation. Ohio was ranked No. 1 when it came to states with the most Christmas decorations.